Michael Combs Update Please Pray

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 30, 2016 – 3:50 pm -

Hi Friends,

All is well at the Combs home. We are off the road right now and not doing any traveling since November.

We sure hope you all had a great Christmas. It has been a while since we have sent out an update so here it is.

Michael is at about 9% kidney function. Praise God he is still not on dialysis. His kidney Dr. here in Boone is amazed as well as the Drs in Baltimore, MD.

We do not have a transplant date yet from Baltimore. However the same gentleman from TN is still being evaluated and all is moving forward. Michael has more tests to do here at the hospital in Boone.

We are very excited because this is the closest we have come to a donor. Paul and Michael have an amazing story to tell and I am sure you will hear it soon.

Please continue to pray for the donor and his family as well as for us.

Thank you so much for your prayers, support, concern, and love for us this year. We love you all and wish you a Happy New Year in 2017.

God bless,

Michael and Denise Combs <><

Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/hhfgvj5g

