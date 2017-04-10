Michael English and more at 2017 Chrisagis Brothers Legends concert event

Written by Staff on April 10, 2017 – 1:26 pm -

The dynamic duo of Christian music, Brian and Shawn Chrisagis, known as the Chrisagis Brothers, are bringing a powerhouse lineup to this years’ 2017 Legends event. The Chrisagis Brothers are gathering together five classic artists from Christian music, including Southern Gospel, Rock, Ballads, Contemporary and Classical, all in the name of Jesus, music.

Artists to appear include Grammy and Dove Award winners, and members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame: Dino Kartsonakis, Michael English, Phil Keaggy, Wayne Watson, and also the three-year staple for the Legends concerts, Scott Wesley Brown.

This year Brian and Shawn are also bringing along their long time friend and sister in Christ, legendary actress, super model and author, Jennifer O’Neill, to cohost with the Chrisagis Brothers. The event is Aug. 19, 2017, at The J.B. Chambers

Performing Arts Center in Wheeling, W,V. This beautiful center holds 1200 seats waiting to be filled with Christian music fans from across the United States.

This is the third year for the Legends event and each time the brothers bring their A-Game to the table with acclaimed artists. This year the legends are the cream of the crop. The duo will welcome Dino, known as a pianist extraordinaire, an artist who has been performing in his own stage show in Branson for many years.

Dino will take the stage with Phil Keaggy, one of the top three best guitarists in the world. Phil is world-renowned and has played with the Beatles.

Michael English is known as a solo artist and as a member of the multi-awarded Gaither Vocal Band. This man has had an amazing career and his voice is one of the greatest in Southern Gospel music.

Wayne Watson is best known for his duet with Sandi Patty, “Another Time and Another Place,” but has won many awards and has had numerous No. 1 hit songs on the CCM charts.

Last is Scott Wesley Brown, the anchor man at the Legends concerts, and one of the greatest songwriters and Generals for God in his 40 years+ of ministry.

Welcoming these artists to the Legends concert event are the Chrisagis Brothers, award winners and nominees in several areas. They are especially proud of

winning the Extraordinary People Award for Duo of the Year. These two have ministered for over 35 years and have won many Hollywood Stars to Jesus.

They have a radio show called “It’s a God Thing” that has allowed many of Hollywood elite to share their faith. Some of their friends and guests in Hollywood are Lindsay Wagner, Erik Estrada, Jennifer O’Neill, Joe Penny, Loni Anderson, Morgan Brittany, Cheryl Ladd, Kevin Sorbo, Corbin Bernsen, Pat Boone, Dolly Parton, Alana Stewart (from the Farrah Fawcett Foundation – who shared Farrah’s faith in Jesus on the radio show.)

The Chrisagis brothers have also been very powerful forces in bringing their Legends events to various areas in the United States. These guys have won favor with CCM pioneers in the business and with Hollywood personnel. For more info on these two incredible ministers who are making a difference check out their website here.

For more Gospel music news, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related