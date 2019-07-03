Michigan Quartet 4One Seeks Tenor

Written by Staff on July 3, 2019 – 9:55 am -

4One Quartet based out of Reed City, Michigan, is seeking a tenor to replace John Croy, exiting the group on July 16.

Group owner Jim Quales formed the group in 2012 based on the concept of 4 guys singing for one God.

The group carries a full schedule and needs to fill the vacancy as soon as possible. Relocation is not necessary.

If you are interested in auditioning, please email a photo, your testimony, and an audio and video sample to Jim Quales at jimquales@yahoo.com.

Find 4One on Facebook HERE.

4One is one of the artists scheduled to appear at the Gospel Music Weekend — Michigan. Rob Patz and Coastal Events are excited to announce that a brand new event is hitting the state of Michigan in 2020. Gospel Music Weekend—Michigan is coming to Ann Arbor June 4-6, 2020.

Taking place in the eclectic southern Michigan college town, known primarily as the home of The University of Michigan, Gospel Music Weekend-–Michigan will feature some fantastic artists from the Great Lakes Region, such as Diamond Award winning Gloryway, Michigan’s own Justified Quartet, Diamond Award nominee Cami Shrock, as well as some of the Creekside family of artists including The Dodrill Family, Livin’ Forgivin, Ezekiel’s Call, Harley Madden, Matchless Grace and Kristen Stanton.

Gospel Music Weekend—Michigan will also be showcasing other talent from Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio and introducing artists from outside the region to the state of Michigan.

Concerts are slated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings as well as daytime showcases, chapel services, and the popular Midnight Prayer

Gospel Music Weekend – Michigan is also going to be a host location for a Creekside Artist Search. With over one hundred artists currently on a waiting list for Creekside Gospel Music Convention, this will be an incredible opportunity for artists from across the country to be considered for a coveted spot on the Creekside artist roster. The winning artist will sing on the main stage of the Saturday evening concert in Ann Arbor and be afforded the chance to also sing on the main stage at Creekside 2020 as part of the pre-concert festivities. This event will be taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, and is open to all artists.

Find Gospel Music Weekend On Facebook HERE

If you are an artist wishing to participate or if would like more information, please send an email to rob@sgnscoops.com.

Read the June SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE

Download June SGNScoops Magazine On PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related