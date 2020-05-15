Midwest Gospel Music Convention Online Concert Series Continues

Written by Staff on May 15, 2020 – 7:35 am -

The Midwest Gospel Music Convention Online Concert Series began last night with Diamond award-winning artist Tonja Rose and the Mark Dubbeld Family. Tonja Rose is a favorite as her music crosses borders between Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel. The Mark Dubbeld Family presents traditional family harmony that many Southern gospel music fans appreciate and enjoy.

This is the sixth year for MGMC which has featured concerts, seminars, and workshops during a weekend filled with great artists from the Midwest. Last year’s convention took place in Taylor, Michigan.

This year begins a new chapter in the life of MGMC as the Convention goes live and online, presenting a concert series on Facebook. As many are practicing social distancing and isolation, gospel music artists are doing the same by performing from their homes or local stages. Midwest Gospel Music Convention 2020 hosts an online concert series that is free to Facebook viewers to watch from the comfort of their homes.

The concert series continues today through Monday with performances by the James Rainey Trio, the Spiritual Echoes, the Morse Family, the Hofmeisters, Matchless Grace, Mark Vice, Michael Bailey, and By His Grace.

Be sure to tune in every night for the Midwest Gospel Music Convention concert series. Tonight’s concert begins at 8:00 pm Eastern/ 7:00 pm Central HERE.

