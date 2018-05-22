Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 22, 2018 – 12:54 pm -

The Midwest Gospel Music Association is excited to announce that it will be partnering with Blessed Hope for the 2018 Midwest Gospel Music Convention to be held at Journey of Hope Community Church in Taylor, Michigan, on June 1-2.

Blessed Hope Christian Church, located in Lincoln Park, Michigan, has long provided assistance to the community through its outreach programs. They truly act as the hands and the feet of the body of Christ through its many forms of service to those in need. They have been regularly providing meals since 2006 and also provide a food pantry, counseling, and other assistance programs.

As Christians, it’s imperative that we show the love of Christ to the world around us — not just through words but also through actions. We want to win the lost, but how can we expect them to hear our words that Jesus cares for them when they are feeling alone and wondering where their next meal will come from? The Midwest Gospel Music Convention is thrilled to offer this opportunity to feed both the body and the soul of those in need.

We are asking that all those coming to the concerts bring canned items for the food pantry at Blessed Hope. For every item you bring you will receive an entry into the nightly drawings for some great prizes. The more items you bring, the greater your opportunity to win — and help out a worthy cause in the process!

The Midwest Gospel Music Association was founded in 2015 as an avenue for both regional and national artists, as well as churches, to network for ministry purposes. This is the fourth annual convention which continues to grow and impact the community.

Slated to appear in this year’s event are artists from several states and representing the genres of Christian Country, Southern Gospel, and Contemporary Worship. This is a two day event specifically designed to minister to those who attend no matter their background, age, denomination, or their current circumstances. God is the same yesterday, today, and forever — and for everyone. He still heals; He still saves; He still delivers.

Over twenty artists. Two days. One message.

If you would like to donate to Blessed Hope food pantry and are not able to attend the concerts, or if you would like more information on partnering with the Midwest Gospel Music Association, please email midwestgospelmusicassociation@ gmail.com

