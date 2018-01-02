Mighty Kingsmen regain Chris Jenkins

Asheville, NC (Dec. 31, 2017) — Ray Dean Reese is happy to announce that former Kingsmen tenor Chris Jenkins has re-joined the award-winning quartet effective December 31, 2017.Chris has continued to stay in the gospel music industry in last 2 years, serving in other capacities and spent more time at home with his wife, Stephanie and son, Ryan.

Chris states, “Being a quartetman at heart, it’s hard to imagine myself as anything else. I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to climb back on The Kingsmen bus and reunite with this strong 61-year legacy. I want to thank Ray Dean and Brandon Reese and the rest of The Kingsmen for their friendship and welcoming me back to The Kingsmen family.

“What a joy it will be to see old friends I haven’t seen in two years and most importantly sharing with people the message of the gospel through song! I am looking forward to great things from the Lord and the opportunity to make more life-changing music with this wonderful ministry.”

Source: Brandon Reese/Kingsmen Quartet// singingnews.com

More Gospel music news here.

Newest SGNScoops Magazine featuring your favorite artists here.

Listen to our Online Gospel music station here.