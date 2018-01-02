Mighty Kingsmen regain Chris Jenkins

Mighty Kingsmen regain Chris JenkinsWritten by Staff on January 2, 2018 – 11:03 am -
Chris Jenkins Rejoins The Kingsmen Quartet
Chris states, “Being a quartetman at heart, it’s hard to imagine myself as anything else. I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to climb back on The Kingsmen bus and reunite with this strong 61-year legacy. I want to thank Ray Dean and Brandon Reese and the rest of The Kingsmen for their friendship and welcoming me back to The Kingsmen family.
“What a joy it will be to see old friends I haven’t seen in two years and most importantly sharing with people the message of the gospel through song! I am looking forward to great things from the Lord and the opportunity to make more life-changing music with this wonderful ministry.”
Source: Brandon Reese/Kingsmen Quartet// singingnews.com
