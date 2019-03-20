Mike Watson Award To Be Presented Saturday Night at Southern Gospel WeekendWritten by scoopsnews on March 20, 2019 – 2:23 pm -
Founding member of the group, “Exodus”, Mr Mike Watson was a fan of Southern Gospel Weekend. In his memory, someone will be awarded the “Mike Watson Award” at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019. Mike’s son, Cole Watson will be there to present the award.
Cole recently announced his return to the group. Don’t miss this presentation!
Here is the complete schedule for Southern Gospel Weekend…
For ticket info, call 256-310-7892
Tags: Southern Gospel Weekend 2019
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Mike Watson Award To Be Presented Saturday Night at Southern Gospel Weekend
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.