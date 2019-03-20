Mike Watson Award To Be Presented Saturday Night at Southern Gospel Weekend

Written by scoopsnews on March 20, 2019 – 2:23 pm -

Memorial Service for Mike Watson

Mike Watson

Founding member of the group, “Exodus”, Mr Mike Watson was a fan of Southern Gospel Weekend. In his memory, someone will be awarded the “Mike Watson Award” at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019. Mike’s son, Cole Watson will be there to present the award.

Cole recently announced his return to the group. Don’t miss this presentation!

Exodus Announces The Departure Of Cole Watson

southern Gospel

Here is the complete schedule for Southern Gospel Weekend…

For ticket info, call 256-310-7892


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Mike Watson Award To Be Presented Saturday Night at Southern Gospel Weekend

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.