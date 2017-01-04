Miss Lillie Knauls, ‘The Hat Lady’

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 4, 2017 – 12:54 pm -

In our ongoing effort to pay tribute to long-time Gospel singers, allow me to introduce Miss Lillie Knauls. This beautiful, never married, woman of God has been singing and preaching Jesus for over 35 years. Miss Lillie (as she likes to be addressed) is a regular on the Gaither videos. If you are a viewer of the Gaither videos, Miss Lillie is not hard to spot. Her beautiful smile seems to illuminate those around her. Miss Lillie is also known for the many hats she wears. She is respectfully known as the hat lady. The reason for these hats is not just for style as Miss Lillie explains, “I grew up in the church and as a little girl I played the piano and tambourine and sang in the choir. The first Sunday of the month was Communion Day. All the women wore hats to the services.”

Being respectfully recognized as the hat lady has opened many doors for Miss Lillie. She has had countless opportunities to speak and sing at ladies breakfast and luncheon meetings. There is much more to Miss Lillie Knauls than her hat ministry, which can be traced back to the ‘60’s, where she was a soloist for her home church in San Jose, California.

Read More HERE

