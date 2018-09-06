Multi-chart Success for New StowTown Releases

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 6, 2018 – 9:17 pm -

Nashville, TN – August was a banner month for StowTown Records. With the release of two CDs and one live concert DVD, the label has had plenty to keep them busy. The fans are showing their love for these projects, as the last few weeks of Nielsen Christian SoundScan (a division of Nielsen Entertainment) numbers give the artists, as well as StowTown, cause to celebrate.

The Healing, by TaRanda Greene, claimed the #1 spot on the Inspirational chart for the week ending August 16. The Healing also came in at #13 on the Current Contemporary Christian chart and at #22 on the Christian/Gospel chart. As an added bonus, This Changes Everything, by Cana’s Voice, was #3 on the Inspirational chart for the same week.

For the week ending August 23, Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns & Songs, another StowTown release from earlier this year, took the #1 spot on the Southern chart. This multi-artist compilation project remained in the Top Ten on the chart the following week and was also in the Top Ten the week prior to its #1 ranking.

Additionally, The Erwins’ new project, Watch & See, made its chart debut at #2 on the Southern chart for the week ending August 30. With their other two StowTown projects also featured on the Southern chart, they anticipate strong sales numbers for Watch & See in the upcoming weeks.

Landon Beene, CEO of StowTown Records, couldn’t be more encouraged by these robust numbers. “With all of the time, money and resources invested in creating great music, it is so encouraging to see the response of the fans. It’s easy to create media buzz, but the sales numbers tell the truth behind the quality of the music produced and, more importantly, the people being touched by the music.”

The August releases, The Healing and Watch & See, also garnered Top Ten spots on the iTunes Christian & Gospel chart. All of these StowTown projects are distributed by Sony/Provident and are available in retail and digital outlets worldwide.

