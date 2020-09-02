MUSIC, MEMORIES AND SPECIAL GUESTS HALLMARK ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND’S ‘FRIDAY NIGHT SING’

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 2, 2020 – 9:10 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning StowTown Records flagship artist Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHSS) is set to premiere a new streaming series, “Friday Night Sing,” beginning September 11 at 7:00 pm ET. A unique mix of music, memories and special guests, the weekly half-hour show will be free to view on the group’s website, as well as via YouTube and Facebook.

“Like everyone else, when much of the U.S. shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would wake up each morning with uncertainty and a certain amount of fear,” Haase recalls. “After a few weeks of that I said, ‘Enough! What can I do to help?’ EHSS soon began singing together online, each of us performing from our individual living rooms. That weekly effort caught on so well and the idea for ‘Friday Night Sing’ was born. Now, this series is our gift to the body of Christ in these uncertain times.”

With a new episode debuting each Friday for 16 weeks, the show will be anchored by socially-distanced performances of familiar favorites from Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. In addition, a special guest will be featured on every show, with upcoming appearances slated to include Christian music patriarch Bill Gaither; Dr. Dave Zanotti, president and CEO of the American Policy Roundtable and co-host of the popular radio broadcast “The Public Square”; GRAMMY®-winning cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio; GRAMMY®-nominated trio the Booth Brothers; and Broadway actor and singer J. Mark McVey, among many others.

“Friday Night Sing” episodes will also be highlighted by never-before-seen footage of Haase’s beloved father-in-law, the late George Younce, along with archived performances from the Cathedral Quartet during Haase’s tenure with the iconic group.

“We know Christ is the center of all things and on the ‘Friday Night Sing’ we are going to show the world what that looks like,” Haase adds of the show’s purpose. “Grace, hope, love, liberty, friendship and all good things have a face, and it is the eternal Christ Jesus our Lord. THAT’S WHY WE SING!”

Since its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has become one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel history. The GRAMMY®-nominated, multi Dove Award-winning group is comprised of Ernie Haase (tenor), Devin McGlamery (lead), Dustin Doyle (baritone) and Paul Harkey (bass). A hitmaker at Southern Gospel radio, EHSS has also earned multiple Gold and Platinum DVD certifications and was recently nominated for a 2020 Dove Award for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year.

For further information, visit erniehaase.com or stowtownrecords.com. Follow the quartet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

