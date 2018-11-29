Tonight! Music, Memories & Laughter…. Check this out!!!

Written by scoopsnews on November 29, 2018 – 8:02 am -

From Mark Lanier:

People are saying “Tell me about your Christmas Program” so here goes…

Christmas music, Southern Gospel Music, as well as laughter, memories, great musicianship and hopefully an all around good time for the whole family that will hopefully get you in the Christmas Spirit! The musicians bring years of experience and are a joy to listen to. Andrew Ishee worship leader of Life Church in Laurel is the pianist and I know he will bless you with his great talent and showmanship.

Gather your church group now and plan to come to this free event (of course a love offering will be received)

Here’s the locations and addresses:

Thursday Night Nov 29 6pm

Broadmoor Baptist

5426 MS 39

Meridian MS 39305

Friday Night Nov 30 6:30pm

Buhl Baptist

11968 Buhl School Road

Buhl, AL 35446

( just west of Tuscaloosa AL)

Saturday Night Dec 1 6 pm

Milkcreek Methodist

2319 Mill Creek Road

Laurel MS 39443

Sunday Dec 2 6pm

First Baptist Church

103 Pond Street

Jonesville LA 71343

Tuesday Dec 4 6 pm

Piney Woods Church

550 Hamilton Road

Downsville LA 71234

( this concert will only be yours truly and Andrew Ishee)

