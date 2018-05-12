My Mom by Selena Day

Written by Staff on May 12, 2018 – 8:03 am -

It’s Mother’s Day weekend and at SGNScoops we want to wish all the moms out there a beautiful weekend.

To celebrate we will be printing some of the loving tributes by our Scoops family. This one is written by Day by Day author, Selena Day.

I was asked to write a short paragraph about my mama for the Mother’s Day issue for the SGNscoops. A paragraph will not be enough to describe my mother. She is a woman bigger than life packaged in a 5’3 frame. A woman with a lot of words and a lot of love.

She is the type of woman that movies such as “Steel Magnolias” and “Gone with the Wind” were written about.

My father drove race cars when I was a little girl and because of this, people may think that I get my sense of adventure from him; but anyone that knows my mother knows that I really get it from her.

When I was a little girl, she and my aunt would pile all of us kids in the car and take us wherever they went.

She is really a woman ahead of her time. She never backs down from a fight, whether it is taking in a distant relative and standing nose to nose with that relative’s very large, very mean stepfather; or fighting for the lives of our loved ones suffering illnesses such as cancer and liver disease.

She always had a way of making the mundane special and she has taught me that laughter really is the best medicine, and strength in a woman is a very beautiful virtue.

Happy Mother’s Day Sue Brantley. I love you and you have always set the example of what it means to be The Queen.

By Selena Day. Written in May 2017.

Selena Day is a regular contributor to SGNScoops Magazine.

