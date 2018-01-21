NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SONGWRITERS LAUNCHES NCS SONG POWER WEEK JANUARY 22-27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Christian Songwriters, a coaching and resource company dedicated to empowering Christian songwriters worldwide, has announced its first ever NCS Song Power Week, a Facebook Live event launching Monday, January 22, 2018, and running through Saturday, January 27, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – noon.

“NCS Song Power Week 2018 is the first week-long songwriting event of its kind on Facebook Live,” says John Chisum, founder and managing partner of Nashville Christian Songwriters. “Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with powerful insights and inspiration for your songwriting from amazing artists, songwriters, publishers, and industry influencers. If you’re stuck as a songwriter wondering how you’ll ever get inspired again, don’t miss Don Moen, Ginny Owens, Cheri Keaggy, Cindy Morgan, Jordy Searcy from The Voice Season 7, Jon Thurlow from the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Jared Anderson, Solveig Leithaug, Jennifer McGill, and many more great songwriters on NCS Song Power Week 2018!”

11 a.m. through noon (CT) each day from January 22 – 27, 2018 , NCS Song Power Week will go Live on the NCS Facebook Fan Page ( , bringing participants as much power-packed inspiration and quick interviews with CCM artists, songwriters, and industry personnel as can fit into the one-hour session each day. In addition to providing invaluable information from established Christian songwriters and guest artists, participants will have the opportunity to interact live, and ask questions. To top it off, there will be daily giveaways as the NCS Song Power Week ramps up to the Grand Prize, which will be announced during Saturday’s session. Fromeach day from, NCS Song Power Week will go Live on the NCS Facebook Fan Page ( facebook.com/ nashvillechristiansongwriters , bringing participants as much power-packed inspiration and quick interviews with CCM artists, songwriters, and industry personnel as can fit into the one-hour session each day. In addition to providing invaluable information from established Christian songwriters and guest artists, participants will have the opportunity to interact live, and ask questions. To top it off, there will be daily giveaways as the NCS Song Power Week ramps up to the Grand Prize, which will be announced during Saturday’s session.

“Our goal for the NCS Song Power Week is to give participants access to the insights and training needed to become successful Christian songwriters,” explains Chisum. “And the best part is, the event is absolutely free!”