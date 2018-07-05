Nate Justice and Josh Pope On Gospel Music Today

Nate Justice and Josh Pope On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on July 5, 2018 – 6:53 pm -
Nate Justice and Josh Pope of Mark209 are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of July 1. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Carolina Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by Ann Downing and Purpose. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Steel City Revival, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Oxford, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Southern Sound, recorded in Nashville, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57, in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday afternoon, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Bruce, MS; Phenix City, AL; Pontotoc, MS; Beaumont, TX; Tyler, TX; Atlanta, TX; Morrilton, AR; and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, Gospel Music Today
Tags: Gospel Music Today, Southern Gospel News
