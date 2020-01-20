Written by Staff on January 20, 2020 – 10:40 am -

Happy National Disc Jockey Day from SGNScoops Magazine! We want each of you who play good Christian music to know that we appreciate you and the time you spend to share our music and our message with our world.

We would especially like to thank each of the disc jockeys from radio stations that chart for SGNScoops Magazine. Thank you for your time and expertise. We know you love the music as much as we do.

Thank you as well to the new stations who have signed up with us over the past couple of months. Thank you that you believe in us and recognize our place in this industry.

Over the next few hours, we will be posting some of the DJ Spotlight articles that have been in our magazine, written by Vonda Armstrong. We hope you enjoy them!

Thank you DJs!!

SGNScoops Team

