NCAA Women’s Championship Game to Host KY’s Marlana VanHoose

Paintsville, KY – Johnson County native, Marlana VanHoose has been invited to sing the National Anthem at the Sunday, April 1, 2018, NCAA Women’s Division I Championship game at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The announcement was made from VanHoose’s home located in rural Denver, KY.

“I love basketball and I love this country. It is a complete honor to be chosen to honor my country on this platform with the NCAA for the Women’s Championship game,” said VanHoose. The game is set to tip off on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. EST.

VanHoose’s dynamic voice has won her invitations to some of the largest sporting events in the United States. The Kentucky native first won the hearts of fans when she performed for the University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball team in 2012.

Jason Clark, Producer and Co-Founder of CNS Entertainment, also a longtime member of the GMA Hall of Fame group, The Nelon’s, is VanHoose’s producer and biggest fan. “It’s not often a music producer gets to work with such a unique and special artist as Marlana. Her voice is as big as her heart and her story will be heard and seen by millions more leaving a wake of inspiration in her path. Expect to hear much more from this little dynamo in the future,” Clark replied when learning of the invitation.

For more information about Marlana VanHoose, visit www.littlemarlana.com.

