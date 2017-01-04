The Nelons and Jeff Stice participate in a Final Fast Five for 2016 with SGNScoops

Written by Staff on January 4, 2017 – 9:12 am -

On December 31, 2016, SGNScoops was in the audience to participate in a New Year’s Eve concert with the Nelons and Jeff Stice. It was a tremendous evening of music as each artist opened up and delivered the best of their skills and talents to an appreciative audience.

Afterward, we were able to talk to the artists and quiz them with an SGNScoops’ Fast Five:

Lorraine: What is your main goal for 2017?

Jeff Stice: As I get older, I really truly do just want to finish well; whatever I can do, to do improve

myself as a person. I’m not into the whole performance thing. Jesus died on a cross for me and said, “It is finished!” I don’t have to earn my way into anything anymore but why would I not want to try and live a better life. I want to keep working on my music and enjoying my family. I’m just waiting to see what He has open for me next! He overwhelms me everyday.

Kelly Nelon Clark: My main goal is to spend time with my family and do things that are important to us as a family, not always the business. I wrote about this on Facebook the other day. I want to spend time thinking about our accomplishments, being thankful for what the Lord has allowed me to do; and to take more time with our family.

Amber Nelon Thompson: My main goal is to drink more water. I drink too many sodas.

Autumn Nelon Clark: I really want to get in shape. I say that every year but this year I really want to do it. When I go to the gym and I leave out of breath, I know that I’m not in shape.

Jason Clark: I want to rest in God’s provision. I’ve asked God to take me to new places. We’ve been blessed with a wonderful platform that has sustained itself for 40 years. I’ve asked God to do new things in our ministry. He has already begun to start some works that are brand new, whether it’s the film industry or the documentary industry, where we are doing some things, telling some stories. We are doing an Americana Tour. Forty-something cities have already booked us. It’s basically a non-Christian crowd. So God is already answering that prayer: “Lord, I’m an open door right now, I want you to just use me. If it means in a nursing home on a Saturday afternoon, or if it means into a brand new audience that’s never heard the Gospel story, I’m ready.” So we’re just open. It’s exciting.

Lorraine: What is your favorite City?

Kelly: My favorite city is Honolulu!

Amber: My favorite city is Atlanta, where I’m from. My other favorite city would be New York. I love New York City, especially at Christmas time.

Autumn: New York. Love it so much!

Jason: New York City is amazing, but if I want to relax, I have to go to Hawaii. We just had two weeks in Oahu and I have to say that is the most relaxed I have ever been. It was like I was in another world.

Jeff: I love Toronto/Hamilton area, I love New York, I love Orlando; I don’t know if I have a favorite. And then I like little towns like Shipshewana IN. My favorite vacation destination would probably be Florida. I’ve got kids, so they like Disney, Universal, the beach, etc.

Lorraine: What is your favorite way to exercise?

Amber: I love basketball. Very fast-paced, fast-moving. We won the State Championship in my senior year (of high school) and then I got offered a full scholarship to play for the State of Georgia but I turned it down because I wanted to sing more than I wanted to play basketball. Go Kentucky Wildcats!

Autumn: I run. Yes, I am one of those.

Jason: I’m a walker. Every day I walk. When I began to have those (chest pains), the doctor said, “You need to start walking.” I was trying to run and it was hurting my knees. You know who else is a walker? Bill Gaither, who has really encouraged me. When we are out on the road (together), we walk. I can’t hardly keep up with the guy! It’s unbelievable the pace that he keeps. It has truly inspired me because I see the enthusiasm and energy he has at 81, so I want to have that. Diet and walking is a big part of that, so he tells me, and I want to have that.

Jeff: I run. I love running. I’m 56 and I’m trying my best to outrun Old Age but ‘he’s’ so fast!

Kelly: Walking.

Lorraine: What is your favorite book, or what book are you reading now?

Autumn: A book called “Uninvited.” (Christian non-fiction by Lysa TerKeurst).

Jason: I just started reading a book I read every January first. It’s called “The Adventures of Spirit-filled Giving,” by Bill Stafford. It’s basically teaching us that if we are just merely tithing, we are only paying a debt. God wants us to give without expecting anything in return. When you begin to open up your heart and give in this way what the Lord has already given to us, he says it unleashes a lifetime of adventure and the flow of the Holy Spirit through us. When God can trust us with more resources than we need… Sometimes we know what we need and we hang on to it. God says the righteous will never be begging for bread. We are always going to have what we need if we hang on to God. God wants to give us more than we need, if He can trust that we will be a conduit and allow that to flow through us to others. That’s basically the teaching of that book. It’s a small book but I like to be reminded of that concept. I want to be generous in my time, generous in my spirit and in my compassion for others, especially for those who can’t give anything in return. That book really challenges me so I’m reading it again.

Jeff: “Abba’s Child,” by Brennan Manning.

Kelly: “Grace Awakening.”(Charles Swindoll).

Amber: Right now I’m reading a book called, “Hurting People Hurt People.” (Joyce Meyers). I’m getting my Masters degree in Counseling, and that book is required. I’ve been reading it and it is SO good. I encourage everyone to read it.

Lorraine: What is your favorite Parable or Scripture verse?

Jason: I’m really intrigued by the Parable of the Sower. I was just reading that a couple of days ago. The seeds that we plant and the different ground that Jesus was teaching about. He said we are going to cast that seed, just throw it out there. But sometimes, it will be discouraging because we won’t see the fruit, or anything tangible. That is just how we are wired. We want to see the blessing now; we want to see the provision now. To see whatever that is, right before us. Even with the Children of Israel. They wanted a King, and God said, “No, I’m your King!” But they said, “No we want to see someone on the throne!” He said, “Well, I will give him to you, but he is going to tax you and you are going to work in his barns, filling his coffers.” They had to endure a lot of hardship because they couldn’t trust the unseen hand of God. So the Parable of the Sower helps us to trust. Just cast your seed out there and let God do what He’s going to do. There are going to be times when we aren’t going to see the return. But then there are times that seed lands on fertile soil and it begins to take root, bloom and blossom, blessing others. That’s a great way to live. We can’t be discouraged when we don’t see it. So many seeds were planted in that parable and only one type of soil was fertile.

Jeff: My favorite Scripture is Psalm 130, verse 7. “Hope in the Lord, for in the Lord there is mercy and with Him there is abundant redemption.” I hang my hat on that every day.

Kelly: I love the parable of the Prodigal Son. My favorite Scripture is Jeremiah 29:11. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” We have hope!

Amber: I love the Good Samaritan because I think we need more of that in today’s time; people who show kindness. We need more kindness right now.

Autumn: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” (Psalm 147:3) There are times in my life when I feel brokenhearted; you’ve been through a breakup or one of your family members dies. I can always open up my Bible and know that God is always there. He will heal my broken heart.

Thanks to all of The Nelons and to Jeff Stice for participating in a NYE Fast Five for SGNScoops! It was great to hear your hearts on the last day of 2016.

