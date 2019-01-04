It’s a new year… and so begins a new chapter for Common Bond Quartet. In recent weeks, we’ve heard of the retirement of several southern gospel groups. At the same time, after nine years of singing with Common Bond we have received the resignation of our bass singer, Bryan Stevenson. Additionally, our baritone singer, Mike Bradshaw, who is also a charter member of Common Bond, has decided to reduce his commitments with us so he can spend more time with family– funny how a brush with cancer can cause you to re-evaluate what’s important to you. The road will never be the same as it was with these charter members, and we are forever grateful for the sacrifice of time and energy they have put into creating the ministry and sound for which Common Bond is known.

Fortunately, as seasons change… the old becomes new; and we can look forward to continuing to discover what God has in store for us! With that, Common Bond is pleased to announce that we are bringing on Bink Mooney as our new bass singer. Bink comes to us from Lawton, Oklahoma where he has most recently been singing with Forgiven Quartet who retired at the end of 2018.

Bink has been singing southern gospel music for most of his life–singing in youth camps, church services, camp meetings and revivals when he was young. In the early ‘80s, he sang bass for the Monitors Quartet (Nashville, TN). Later, he sang baritone with the Joyful Aires (Winfield, WV) and bass for Eventide (Sevierville, TN), Praise Inc. Ministries (Ft. Worth, TX) and the Pacesetters Quartet (Benbrook, Texas).

Bink has also served as Associate Pastor, Pastor or Worship Leader at Church of God congregations in Teays Valley, WV; Blackwell, OK; Welch, WV and Lawton, OK. While living in Blackwell, Oklahoma, he also attended Mid America Bible College in Oklahoma City.

In 1995, Bink joined the United States Armed Forces. He served until 1999 when he was medically retired following service related injuries. Bink currently lives in Lawton, Oklahoma with his wife, Tammy, and four adult children.

While Bink has a lot of experience singing with various southern gospel groups, what is most impressive to us is his heart for ministry. Rick Melton, owner/lead for Common Bond, has been friends with Bink (he still calls him “Binky”) since they were teenagers in youth camp many years ago. Rick knows his passion for ministry and reaching the lost. We are very excited about this new season for Common Bond, and look forward to you meeting Bink Mooney.

NOTE: We are currently taking applications for the baritone position, and hope to have an announcement regarding that position in coming weeks