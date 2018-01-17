New Ground Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 17, 2018 – 2:36 pm -

Twenty-five years ago a group of friends met just to see what it would “sound like” as a gospel trio and possibly begin a ministry singing songs for Him!!! With the intention to sing a few church services, gospel events and wherever the call came from this chance meeting is now celebrating their Silver Anniversary.

New Ground is enjoying gospel music without compromise. It’s been an extraordinary quarter of a century, with over 3500 sings behind them — from their hometown of Scottsboro, Alabama to Juneau, Alaska, then onwards to Scotland with many states and countries in between, the group remains true today and as they continue to look ahead for more opportunities to further His Name in song!!!

Dale and Robbie Maxwell, founding members of New Ground, are still going strong in their belief that the Lord appointed this union to carry His Word thru music. They are joined by David Owens, who is celebrating 21 years with New Ground, and Mickey Bell, who has recently returned from his previous stint with the group, as the piano player.

Be watching for many year long celebration events from this exciting Trio during 2018!!!!

