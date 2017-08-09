New Ground Ministries ….

Written by scoopsnews on August 9, 2017 – 4:09 pm -

New Ground is a southern gospel music ministry that was formed by husband and wife team, Dale and Robbie Maxwell in June of 1993.

Recently, SGN Scoops got to hear New Ground live in Russellville, Alabama. This group quickly won the hearts of all in attendance.

For more information on the group: HERE

Here’s a video from the concert!

