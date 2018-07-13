New Legacy Helps SUMMERPraise! Celebrate its 20th Anniversary

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 13, 2018 – 9:40 am -

Nashville, Tenn – On August 5th New Legacy Project will be performing as part of the popular SUMMERPraise! Concert series that started in 1998. The Sunday evening event features concerts at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater for the Performing Arts, 225 N Water Street, Owosso, Michigan. This year’s season line-up will include:

July 16 – The Thurstons

July 23 – Three Bridges

July 30 – The Sheldons

August 5 – New Legacy Project

August 12 – Stronghold Quartet

Lynn Webster, event coordinator, said “The Owosso Amphitheater is such a beautiful setting for the Sunday evening gospel concerts, allowing Owosso-area believers a wonderful venue for great music and fellowship!”

In the twenty years since its inaugural season, many popular groups have been part of the SUMMERPraise! series including the Blackwoods, the Dixie Melody Boys, Gold City, and many others. Rick Price, owner of New Legacy Project, says of the event “It’s just such a thrill to be in the prestigious company of the many groups that have performed throughout the years. We’re blessed and honored to have be included in their 20th anniversary year celebration.”

The popular gospel music series is sponsored by the Owosso Area Ministerial Association, and a love offering is received to help support the event expenses. For more information contact Lynn Webster or Diana Webster at 989-723-1288.

This concert is part of New Legacy Project’s “I’ll Stand” tour, which became a reality to to bring attention to our US Veterans and their families who are not being recognized for the sacrifice they’ve made on our behalf, and who are struggling through illnesses and mental health issues as a result of their service. The group’s single “I’ll Stand” is being placed in the hands of our veterans, along with a letter of thanks, a bible, and other valuable resource information. NLP is working with churches across the U.S. to deliver these “thank you” packages into Veterans Hospitals. A portion of the proceeds that NLP receives from this concert will be used for this mission.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related