New Music From Eagle’s Wings

Written by scoopsnews on June 1, 2019

Darryle Wilson, aka “Daddy Eagle” is the writer of a brand new single by popular Bluegrass group, Eagle’s Wings.

The song is entitled, “When I Close My Eyes Here.”

Here’s a sneak peek……

(Hey Y’all Media Compilation Vol 5, 2019)

More information on Eagle’s Wings Single: HERE

