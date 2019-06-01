New Music From Eagle’s WingsWritten by scoopsnews on June 1, 2019 – 3:11 pm -
Darryle Wilson, aka “Daddy Eagle” is the writer of a brand new single by popular Bluegrass group, Eagle’s Wings.
The song is entitled, “When I Close My Eyes Here.”
Here’s a sneak peek……
(Hey Y’all Media Compilation Vol 5, 2019)
More information on Eagle’s Wings Single: HERE
Tags: Eagle’s Wings, Hey Ya'll Media
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on New Music From Eagle’s Wings
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.