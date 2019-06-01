New Music From Eagle’s Wings

Eagle’s Wings

Darryle Wilson, aka “Daddy Eagle” is the writer of a brand new single by popular Bluegrass group, Eagle’s Wings.

The song is entitled, “When I Close My Eyes Here.”

Here’s a sneak peek……

(Hey Y’all Media Compilation Vol 5, 2019)

More information on Eagle’s Wings Single: HERE


