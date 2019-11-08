New Music from Woody Wright

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 8, 2019 – 2:53 pm -

Nashville, TN – Something truly special happens when a talented songwriter performs their own work. Songsmith is exactly that – a collection of songs, some previously recorded and some brand new, all from the pen of beloved songwriter, musician and performer, Woody Wright.

Songsmith, available today on 65South Records, features songs such as ‘My Soul Is Firmly Anchored,’ ‘I Want To Go To Heaven,’ and Woody’s current radio single, ‘He’s A Mighty Good Friend.’ Three bonus tracks round out the eleven song album, two of which are available exclusively on the physical disc, and one available as an exclusive digital track.

No stranger to Gospel music, Woody Wright’s musical resume is vast; ranging from label executive, to producer and studio musician, to acclaimed songwriter and entertaining performer. Over the course of the last four decades, Woody has had the privilege of sharing the stage with the top names in both Christian and country music and spent time with groups such as Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans, Ponder, Sykes & Wright, Memphis, Matthews, Wright & King, and most recently as a familiar face on the Gaither Homecoming Tour. Woody’s genuine spirit, distinctive vocals and inspiring music work together to create an artist unlike any other.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Woody Wright on social media or visit woodywright.net.

