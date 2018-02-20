New Music and Lyric Video by The Frosts

Written by scoopsnews on February 20, 2018 – 10:11 am -

About The Frosts: The new radio single by The Frosts is “That Which Cost Me Nothing”, written by Michael Frost. As a songwriter Michael has had songs recorded by The Hyssongs, The Dixie Melody Boys, Con Hunley, The McKameys, Ivan Parker, Hissong, Heirline, The Wilburns, The Greesons, The Beene Family, The Kirklands and many more. The group has also garnered several Singing News charts songs and fan award nominations. They perform regularly in Branson, MO as well as dates across the country.

Lyric Video Below:

