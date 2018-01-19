New Music From Mansion’s Blue Grass Valley and Hey Ya’ll Media

Written by scoopsnews on January 19, 2018 – 1:14 pm -

Mansion’s Bluegrass label, Bluegrass Valley Records, has new music going to Bluegrass Gospel radio in February 2018. The label previously scored a Singing News Bluegrass Gospel Top 10 with the Brad Davis single, “Black Sheep”.

One of the new singles heading to radio is from The East Ridge Boys.

The East Ridge Boys are from Lick Creek, KY and consist of group members Richie Rose, David Taylor and Fonso Fields. Their Mountain Roots and Bluegrass Music heritage runs deep! Their new single is “Oh Dear Sinner”. The song will be promoted by Vonda Easley and Hey Yall Media.

Take a Listen to this!

