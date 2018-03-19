New Music Video “Living in a Coffee World” Click to Watch

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 19, 2018 – 12:17 pm -

IMC is always trying to give you enjoyable and wholesome family entertainment to brighten your day. With that in mind, we are thrilled to bring you a BRAND NEW music video to enjoy for absolutely free! We are partnering with Tim Lovelace and his record label, StowTown Records, to bring you this video.

Tim Lovelace is an amazing comedian and is delighting audiences around the world with his authentic, clean entertainment that leaves them smiling and laughing. You will fall in LOVE with Tim’s sense of humor as you enjoy this song/video. Tim wrote this song and does a wonderful job bringing it to life. All you have to do to watch this video is click “WATCH NOW” below.

After you’ve enjoyed the video, make sure you subscribe to Tim’s YouTube channel. To see more of Tim’s family-friendly comedy, head over to the IMC store and purchase Tim’s billboard Top 10 comedy DVD, “Living in a Coffee World.” Click HERE to purchase.

To find out more about Tim, see him live in concert or see his catalog of amazing products, visit him at www.timlovelace.com

