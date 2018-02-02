New Music And Video By Tonja Rose

Written by scoopsnews on February 2, 2018 – 12:19 pm -

Tonja Rose Releases Debut Video and Single “When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved”

Franklin, TN (February 1st, 2018) – Bluegrass Valley Records and Mansion Entertainment has recently added Tonja Rose to its roster of artists and kicks off the addition with the release of a new music video and radio single, “When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved”. The single was produced by John Mathis at Mansion Entertainment studios and marks the beginning of work a new album.

John Mathis, with Mansion Entertainment, comments, “Tonja is a familiar face and voice to Christian Music followers as she has appeared on Daystar Television, GAC TV and other national platforms. She is also a great songwriter and has a great vocal that will be a perfect fit for BlueGrass Valley Records. Plus she’s a great songwriter! We anticipate a really positive response to the video and radio single.”

The video was directed by Jay Buchanon and has made its debut on Tonja’s social media. “When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved”- Tonja Rose

For more information regarding Tonja, visit her website: TonjaRose.com.

