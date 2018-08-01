New Project For GloryWay Quartet

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 1, 2018 – 3:53 am -

GloryWay Quartet is pleased to announce the recent release of their latest CD, A New Beginning, engineered by Randy Miller and mixed by Arthur Rice. This project includes 10 songs of encouragement and a reminder of our steadfast Savior who comforts us in our times of need. They are honored to be nominated and in the Top 5 for Sunrise Quartet of the Year.

“ For a few years now, GloryWay Quartet has been silently building up momentum and becoming one of the best new quartets in Gospel music. With the release of their new album and debut single from that project, “Trading A Cross For A Crown,” this exciting lineup won’t be a secret for very long. Fans are going to love them,” stated Matt Felts, Butler Music Group.

They also have a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ gloryway.quartet/

