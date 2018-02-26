All-new Recording from GRAMMY® Award Winner GUY PENROD Offers Blessed Assurance Through Timeless Songs

Written by Staff on February 26, 2018 – 1:16 pm -

Acclaimed Male Vocalist Captures Some of His Favorite Hymns on New Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—February 26th, 2018—GRAMMY® and GMA DOVE Award-winning recording artist Guy Penrod has just recorded an all-new collection of hymns entitled Blessed Assurance (Gaither Music Group/Servant Records). Produced by Penrod and Jonathan Crone, the audio recording, which released on Friday, features some of the most popular hymns of the church—classics that are also some of Penrod’s personal favorites.

“It’s with great excitement that I release my second album of hymns, Blessed Assurance,” stated Penrod. “These are 12 more of my favorite hymns that express valuable truths about God’s love and care for us. These musical arrangements were designed to invite listeners to sing along to these timeless lyrics of eternal hope, and I hope they will do just that and find refreshing and strength from these ageless hymns, just as I have.”

Blessed Assurance, Penrod’s seventh solo recording, contains “There Is Power in the Blood,” “The Love of God,” “In the Sweet By and By,” “I Surrender All,” “In the Garden,” the title song and more, all of which showcase Penrod’s signature personality; unmistakable, rich tones; and country-influenced style.

That style can be seen on TV as the recording is being advertised as part of a television special currently running on DISH TV, DirecTV, RFD-TV, Gaither Television Network, TBN, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It is airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The new CD is being promoted via social media and will be positioned in retail/e-tail outlets everywhere in addition to the Gaither consumer catalog, and it will be featured on the “HOMECOMING Weekly” program on Sirius XM.

Singing hymns is not new for Penrod, whose CD and DVD LIVE Hymns & Worship (Gaither Music Group/Servant Records) claimed the No. 1 position on the Southern Gospel chart as well as the No. 2 position on the Contemporary Christian Music chart the week of its release, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The DVD landed at No. 1 on the Christian Music Video chart and at No. 1 on the Billboard Music Video chart. His Hymns recording (Gaither Music Group/ Servant Records) debuted at #1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel retail chart and became the top-selling southern gospel album of the year.

Blessed Assurance is distributed by Capitol Christian Music Distribution and Universal Music. It is available now at retail and digital outlets worldwide including iTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.guypenrod.com.

For a preview of the songs from Blessed Assurance visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsE3cKFUEvc

For further information regarding Penrod visit www.guypenrod.com, connect at facebook.com/GuyPenrod or follow Guy on Twitter: @GuyPenrod.

Blessed Assurance CD Song Listing:

1. Blessed Assurance

2. Before the Throne of God Above

3. There Is Power in the Blood

4. The Love of God

5. In the Sweet By and By

6. Standing in the Need of Prayer

7. I Surrender All

8. My Jesus, I Love Thee

9. In the Garden

10. Draw Me Nearer

11. Day by Day

12. I Will Sing of My Redeemer

(Produced by Guy Penrod and Jonathan Crone)

ABOUT GUY PENROD

Guy Penrod is one of the most acclaimed male vocalists in Christian music. Known for his country styling and 14-year tenure with the Gaither Vocal Band, Penrod’s music has been applauded in the gospel as well as country formats. He has appeared on stages ranging from “The Grand Ole Opry” and The Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall and has made numerous appearances on country recordings.

A vocal powerhouse, Penrod travels throughout the U.S. and abroad in addition to making multiple media appearances including RFD-TV’s top-rated “Larry’s Country Diner” and one of North America’s most popular Christian television programs “100 Huntley Street.” He hosts DayStar Television’s Emmy Award-winning “Gospel Music Showcase” program.

Penrod’s Hymns recording (Gaither Music Group/ Servant Records) debuted at #1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel retail chart and became the top-selling southern gospel album of 2012. His DVD The Best of Guy Penrod is certified platinum by the RIAA. In 2011 he became a Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, and he was inducted alongside the Gaither Vocal Band into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

