New Release from Gloryland

Gloryland, known as Mississippi’s favorite Southern gospel family, is celebrating the release of their first CD as a trio today.

Their new album, “Created To Fly,” is now available on iTunes.

Click here to listen: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/created-to-fly/1401389017?app=itunes

More about Gloryland:

Gloryland is made up of Stephanie Reynaud and her two talented children. Singing the Alto is teen sensation, Maggie Rose Reynaud and rounding out the trio is her brother, Reese Reynaud. This family has been traveling and spreading the good new through song for more than 5 years.

In 2017, the group suffered one of the most devastating loses. Founding member, father and grandfather, Charles Rushing, went home to be with the Lord just a few weeks before he was to be honored with the Mississippi Quartet Convention’s most prestigious accolade “Life Time Achievement” Award.

Stephanie and her children accepted the award on Charles’ behalf and a new vision and will to serve was birthed. Their family legacy would continue, but this time as a trio.

Gloryland, as they are now, just finished their debut album, landing a record contract with Redemption World Records in Nashville, TN produced by Grammy nominated Jonathan Goodwin.

​”Created to Fly,” is a fitting title for the once beloved quartet, now turned trio. They are soaring to new heights and landing themselves in the hearts of new audiences all over the Southeast.

​

