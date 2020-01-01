New Year’s Day Traditions…. What Are Yours?

Written by scoopsnews on January 1, 2020 – 9:09 am -

Happy New Years!

According to Southern Living Magazine, you will have good luck for the entire year if you have the traditional New Year’s Day meal. That means a meal of greens, “hoppin’ John”, black-eyed peas, and cornbread.

What are you eating on New Years Day?

Tell us your plans and traditions.

May God richly bless you and your family in 2020.

Check out this cool video of New Years celebrations that took place all over the world. (CNN YOU TUBE)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related