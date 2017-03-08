News from The Bates Family

Written by scoopsnews on March 8, 2017 – 2:31 pm -

Bates Family And A to Z Entertainment Reach Booking Agreement…

The Bates Family have reached a booking agreement with A to Z Entertainment out of Knoxville, TN. effective immediately. Tim Bates stated ” We have been working on this diligently since the end of November of 2016 when we were approached, and now we are elated that it has finally come to fruition. This is an exciting time for us and we are grateful for this wonderful opportunity to be a part of the A to Z artist roster in their Christian music division.”

A spokes person from A to Z stated ” We are pleased to be partnered with such a wonderful and talented family. I believe that they will be a great fit for the community of churches and fair and festivals events that we represent each year. We are proud to welcome The Bates Family to our family of artists” A to Z Entertainment is a multifaceted agency representing a wide range of artists and have been in business for over 25yrs. For more information to book the Bates Family call (865)-262-8565

