NEWSONG MAKES GRAND OLE OPRY® DEBUT

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—One of Christian music’s most influential bands, GRAMMY®-nominated NewSong, recently made their Grand Ole Opry® debut on the stage of Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Performing their multi-format megahit—and one of the most popular modern holiday songs of all time—“The Christmas Shoes,” NewSong was also joined by GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Francesca Battistelli for a rendition of “The Best Christmas Ever,” the title-cut of the group’s critically-acclaimed 2016 holiday set.

In addition to NewSong’s debut, the Opry’s star-studded evening lineup included country/pop hitmakers Restless Heart; GRAMMY®-nominated bluegrass singer/songwriter Sierra Hull; Warner Bros. recording artist William Michael Morgan; Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy; and Opry members Jeannie Seely and Mike Snider, among others.



Audiences around the country can currently catch NewSong showcasing seasonal favorites during their annual “Very Merry Christmas Tour.” This year’s tour also features GRAMMY®-nominated, multi Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Crowder, as well as Word recording artist Sarah Reeves. Presented by Holt International, “NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour” will hit 12 cities this month before concluding December 17 in Clinton, Tennessee.