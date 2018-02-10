“Night to Shine” Comes to Dallas, Georgia

Written by scoopsnews on February 10, 2018 – 7:21 am -

Cindy Morgan from Dallas Georgia says, “Oh my stars what a wonderful night. The Tim Tebow foundation Night to Shine at West Ridge Church!!!!He loved it!!! He may not can talk but his smile says a lot.”

(Thank you Cindy for sharing these pictures of you handsome son with SGN Scoops.)

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On one night, February 9, 2018, more than 540 churches from around the world share this wonderful experience!

What a beautiful act of God’s love for these Children!

For more information on night to shine, watch the video below:

