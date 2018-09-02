Written by Staff on September 2, 2018 – 10:06 am -

For the past 19 years, Alan Godsey has been bringing gospel music to Indiana through the Northern Gospel Singing Convention, currently held in Marion, Indiana, each year at the beginning of August. Godsey is the owner of the Northmen & Cathy, a trio that has been on the gospel music scene for over 29 years, traveling across over forty states and into six foreign countries.

But twenty-two years ago, God began speaking to Godsey about doing further than his involvement with the group. “God spoke to me for three years to have an event that people enjoy coming to [in order to] hear gospel music singing and for artists to come together to fellowship,” Godsey explained. “It took me three years for anybody else to believe it with me.”

For three years Godsey prayed for the right venue and sought God. Out of that vision, the Northern Gospel Singing Convention was born.

The NGSC first began as a two-day event but quickly moved to its present “five events in three days” format. Throughout the years, gospel music fans have flooded the venue for both matinee and evening concerts, which feature both well-known and up-and-coming artists who

quickly became fan favorites and who now return year after year.

One of the crowd-pleasers each year is Indiana’s own Doug Anderson. Formerly of Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, and currently doing both solo work and limited dates with Cana’s Voice, Anderson brings his down-home personality to the event both on and off the stage. Other favorites over the years include Buddy Liles, Trinity, and the host group, the Northmen & Cathy.

This year at the Northern Gospel Singing Convention 2018, the event was held on August 2, 3 and 4, and the audience filled the hall to overflowing. The crowd also enjoyed the media exhibits and having the opportunity to chat with the artists.

Next year will mark the twentieth anniversary of the event, and when asked if he had anything special planned, Godsey cryptically responded, “We definitely have a big year in the planning of our 20th Anniversary.”

For more information on being a part of next year’s Northern Gospel Singing Convention taking place on August 1-3, 2019, in Marion, Indiana, contact Alan Godsey at 260-348-5164.

By Kristen Stanton.

