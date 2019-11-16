November 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 16, 2019 – 12:10 pm -

We are happy to present the November 2019 issue of SGNScoops Magazine. We hope you will enjoy the mix of artists that we are presenting to you this month, from Southern Gospel, to Christian Country, to Bluegrass Gospel music. This month, there is something for everyone.

The Troy Burns Family graces our cover this month, and we are thrilled to have the recipient of the Dr Jerry Goff Honors Award for 2019, Troy Burns, featured in this issue. Justin Gilmore brings us a delightful look at the Burns family.

More great gospel music families are featured, including the Hoppers and the Sheltons, as well as Jordy Hinson of the Hinson Family. We hope you will enjoy our look at Bonita Eileen, Allen Bibey, and the Vernon Alabama Gospel Music Weekend. We also have news and pictures from Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the 2019 Diamond Award winners.

All this and more, including radio charts, CD reviews, the DJ spotlight, the Publisher’s Point, and the Editor’s Last Word.

As you read through the pages of this magazine, many of you will be preparing to start the holiday season with some family time. We hope that your family takes time to thank our Heavenly Father for all of his good gifts. And we hope that you are a member of his Family. If not, why not draw closer to him today? Write lorraine@sgnscoops.com with all of your comments and questions. Thank you for reading SGNScoops Magazine.

