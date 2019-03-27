NQC Announces Original Television Series

NQC Announces Original Television SeriesWritten by Staff on March 27, 2019 – 6:09 am -
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (March 22, 2019) – NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced they are producing an original television series called, NQC’s American Gospel. The program will be hosted by Gerald Wolfe and Joseph Habedank and feature main stage performances from the 2018 National Quartet Convention. The program will have a featured artist for each episode, with that artist being interviewed by Matt Fouch of Legacy Five. Each episode will also feature a segment from the 2018 Gospel Music Hymn Sing.
“We are excited about this new series, “states Clarke Beasley, NQC’s Executive Vice President. “This program gives viewers the feeling that they are attending the Convention with many of the sites and sounds of the event visible on the program. We believe this will entice people to want to attend NQC in person.”
