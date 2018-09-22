NQC: IT’S ALMOST HERE!!Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 22, 2018 – 4:08 pm -
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (September 22, 2018) – In less than 24 hours, thousands of Gospel music fans will descend upon the town of Pigeon Forge, TN and surrounding areas for Gospel music’s largest annual event, NQC – the National Quartet Convention!
The 61st Anniversary edition of NQC will take place from Sunday, September 23, 2018 – Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Over 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the event. Full schedule details may be found at www.NQConline.com.
Organizers, crew and event staff are putting the final touches on Pigeon Forge, TN’s LeConte Center in preparation for a full week of non-stop activities, music, food, fun, and fellowship.
Among the special highlights this year are:
- Inaugural Appearance by Dr. Robert Jeffress
- Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band
- The Gaither Homecoming Sing-a-Long
- SGMA Hall of Fame Induction and Benefit Concert featuring the 2018 inductions of Ann Downing, Tracy Stuffle, Mark Trammell, Norman Wilson
- Singing News Fan Awards
- Inspiring Chapel services
- Dr. David Jeremiah
- Gerald Wolfe’s Hymn Sing
- Quartet Matinee Extravaganza
- More than 100 of your favorite Gospel artists
- and so much more!
In addition, NQC’s main stage will be filled with Gospel music’s best and brightest along with new artists making their mark, including: Hoppers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Tribute Quartet, McKameys, Erwins, Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Guardians, Kingdom Heirs, Jeff & Sheri Easter and many more!
NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.
For schedule, admission and all other information, visit www.NQConline.com.
Tags: nqc, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on NQC: IT’S ALMOST HERE!!
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.