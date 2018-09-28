NQC RECAP: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

Written by Staff on September 28, 2018 – 8:31 am -

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (September 26, 2018) – It was a terrific Thursday filled with music and message at NQC. The day started bright and early with morning chapel service as the Mark Trammell Quartet and Mike Speck led the crowd in worship, followed by a message from one of the most dynamic preachers today, C.T. Townsend.

Moving forward into the day, Dennis Swanberg gave convention-goers a laugh-break with his comedy.

Next up was Bill Gaither and his Homecoming Friends, filling the LeConte Center with classic songs made popular on the Gaither videos.

The evening concerts were hosted by Josh Franks. Tonight’s performers were: Gaither Vocal Band, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Hoppers, Legacy Five, Jonathan Wilburn, Gold City, Ball Brothers, Greater Vision, Tribute Quartet, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Dr. David Jeremiah, Primitive Quartet, Three Bridges, Kingdom Heirs. Power half-hour performances by Tim Menzies, Torchmen, Jordan Family Band, Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call

Among tonight’s highlights were the classic harmony of the Gaither Vocal Band, and the comedy of Bill Gaither and his sidekick, Kevin Williams and the moving testimony of Josh Townsend – pianist for Legacy Five – as he told of suffering abuse at the hands of his father in the womb before he was even born. The abuse left his twin dead before birth and Josh suffered a stroke before being delivered. Due to this, doctors told his mother that he would never have use of his left hand, to which Josh testified tonight – “they were wrong.” The crowd – with tears streaming down their face – gave Townsend a standing ovation after he performed the song, “God’s Been Good.”

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – continues until Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Over 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the concerts and festivities planned.

Coming up tomorrow, Friday, September 28, 2018:

Chapel with Jim Brady Trio and the First Baptist Church Indian Trail Choir and message by Dr. Mike Whitson

Blazing Pianos

Dr. David Jeremiah

Matinee Extravaganza

Evening Concerts featuring: Erwins, Dixie Echoes, Nelons, LeFevre Quartet, Taylors, Mark Trammell Quartet, McKameys, Lynda Randle, Perrys, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Isaacs, Joseph Habedank, Hoppers, Triumphant, Karen Peck & New River and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

For more information, visit www.NQConline.com.

