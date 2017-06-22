NQC AND SGMA PARTNER FOR INAUGURAL SGMA HALL OF FAME INDUCTION AND BENEFIT CONCERT

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Pigeon Forge, TN (June 19, 2017) – Excitement continues to build for the 60th Anniversary of NQC – Gospel music’s largest annual event. The NQC and SGMA have announced a new partnership to present the inaugural SGMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Benefit Concert to be held onduring the afternoon at the LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.

The program will honor the 2017 Hall of Fame class of inductees – Troy Burns, LaBreeska, Hemphill, Randy Shelnut, and Tony Greene – and will also feature special performances by the Jim Brady Trio, the Hoppers, the Kingdom Heirs, Karen Peck & New River, the Second Half Quartet, the Guardians, Triumphant, the Whisnants, and Tribute. Serving as master of ceremonies will be SGMA Hall of Fame member, Dr. Jerry Goff.

The event will serve as a benefit for the SGMA Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at the main entrance of Dollywood. The Hall of Fame and Museum features many important pieces of memorabilia and historic artifacts of Southern Gospel Music history.

“We are so grateful to the NQC Board of Directors for partnering with us to help keep the vision of the SGMA alive,“ states Arthur Rice, SGMA President. “This special event will be our biggest fundraiser of the year. Many of the legends who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame will be present to participate in the concert. Having all these artists in one place, at one time, onstage… will be one of the highlights of the convention.”

Admission for this event is $20.00, the same price as all of the other NQC Showcase Spectaculars, and can be purchased at www.nqconline.com or on site at NQC. The event will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge.

Information about all the daytime and evening activities at the NQC can also be found at www.nqconline.com.

The addition of this program is just one more reason why the 60th Anniversary NQC will be an event you just can’t miss!

