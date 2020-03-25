NQC Spring Break To Be Held April 24 & 25, 2020

Written by Staff on March 25, 2020 – 7:48 am -

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2020) – NQC (the National Quartet Convention) has announced that NQC’s Spring Break festival will now be held on April 23 & 24, 2020. The fourth annual event will once again be held at First Baptist Church in Sevierville, TN. Produced by NQC – Gospel Music’s Largest annual event drawing nearly 40,000 from 40 states and half dozen foreign countries to its annual fall festival at the end of September – NQC Spring Break is designed to give gospel music fans a taste of the big fall convention and give gospel music fans an opportunity to enjoy the Smoky Mountains in the Spring as well as the fall.

Featured on the event this year will be last year’s biggest winners at the annual Singing New Fan Awards, the Triumphant Quartet as well as Dollywood’s host group, the Kingdom Heirs, both of whom reside in Sevier County. Also featured will be many artists often featured on the popular Gaither Homecoming series such as the Hoppers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim & Melissa Brady along with the very popular Primitive Quartet and Singing News Fan Awards two-time Soloist of the Year, Joseph Habedank.

In addition to these popular Gospel Music artists, the event will also feature an appearance by the East Tennessee Mass Choir featuring the choir members of First Baptist Sevierville, and several other area choirs. Being lead by First Baptist Sevierville Worship Pastor, Scott Andrews, the choirs will be performing a special to open the second half as well as singing with several of the featured artists.



A packed house at 2019’s NQC Spring Break in Sevierville, TN. Photo by Chip Woods A packed house at 2019’s NQC Spring Break in Sevierville, TN. Photo by Chip Woods

NQC organizers are set to make an exciting announcement about the future of the Spring event during both the Thursday night and Friday night performances.

The event takes place April 23 & 24, 2020 at First Baptist Sevierville. Door open at 4:00 and the concerts start at 6:00 p.m. each night. Additional information can be found at www.nqconline.com

