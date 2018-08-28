NQC: The Song Goes On!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 28, 2018 – 8:50 am -

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Organizers for the 61st Anniversary edition of NQC – the National Quartet Convention – are busily preparing for thousands of music fans to descend on Pigeon Forge, TN for Gospel music’s largest annual event.

Pigeon Forge, TN’s LeConte Center will once again host the event from Sunday, September 23, 2018 – Saturday, September 29, 2017. More than 40,000 people are expected to enjoy NQC’s 61st event.

Among the special highlights this year are:

Inaugural Appearance by Dr. Robert Jeffress

Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band

The Gaither Homecoming Sing-a-Long

SGMA Hall of Fame Induction and Benefit Concert featuring the 2018 inductions of Ann Downing, Tracy Stuffle, Mark Trammell, Norman Wilson

Singing News Fan Awards

Inspiring Chapel services

Dr. David Jeremiah

Gerald Wolfe’s Hymn Sing

Quartet Matinee Extravaganza

More than 100 of your favorite Gospel artists

and so much more!

In addition, NQC’s main stage will be filled with Gospel music’s best and brightest along with new artists making their mark, including: Hoppers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, McKameys, Erwins, Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Tribute Quartet, Guardians, Kingdom Heirs, Jeff & Sheri Easter and many more!

Clarke Beasley, NQC executive vice-president comments: “We are excited about this year’s NQC and believe Gospel Music fans who attend will have a one of kind experience at Gospel Music’s largest annual event.”

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

For schedule, admission and all other information, visit www.NQConline.com

