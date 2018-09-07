NW Arkansas Premier Southern Gospel Event Announced

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 7, 2018 – 6:06 pm -

Siloam Springs, AR – Sogo Events and Entertainment CEO Greg Baskin along with Richard Hyssong are pleased to announce Singin’ at the Springs on March 29-30, 2019. This premier event will be held at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

On Friday, March 29, the legendary INSPIRATIONS, DOWN EAST BOYS, MERCY’S WELL, and Branson’s nominated show of the year FAITH’S JOURNEY will be headlining the evening. People will enjoy hearing some of today’s biggest radio hits, along with the classics that we all have grown to love.

Saturday night, March 30, will feature THE KINGSMEN, GOLD CITY, and THE HYSSONGS. Two of the all-time greatest quartets along with one of the top family trios in southern gospel who have recently had two number radio songs, will provide a great night of music. Following intermission, Gold City and The Kingsmen will come together for an unforgettable presentation of KINGSGOLD.

Greg Baskin states, “My prayer is that we put southern gospel back in NW Arkansas in a big way. I have also wanted to introduce up and coming groups to our audience. That is why we have added the Friday and Saturday matinees.”

Richard Hyssong shares, “When the opportunity was presented I couldn’t resist to be a part of it. People are already purchasing tickets and I believe we will sell out.”

For more information or to purchase tickets go to iTickets https://www.itickets.com/events/402105, or by calling 479-228-3534. Event information can also be found by going to www.sogee.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related