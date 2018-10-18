October 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 18, 2018 – 4:31 am -

Welcome to the 2018 Creekside edition of SGNScoops Magazine. We are glad that you have taken the time to stop by our page and read this issue. There are so many great features on artists you know and love.Russ Taff is our cover artist and Craig Harris went in-depth to give us the story behind the story that is going to be shown across the country in the new movie, “I Still Believe.” This film will be released nationwide on Oct.30 by Fathom Events. Taff shares how the movie came to be and real events on which it is based.

Arthur Rice of the Kingdom Heirs is featured as the Jerry Goff SGNScoops Magazine Lifetime Achievement award winner at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, on Oct. 29. Be sure to join all of Rice’s friends and family at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for all of the festivities. Justin Gilmore talks to Rice about what this honor means to him.

Also featured are Canaan Coffman, Brian Free and Assurance, B.J. Pons, Kelsi Robertson-Harrigill of Flatt Lonesome, the Pathfinders and much more. David Staton talks about the normally hushed subject of artists and money, Vonda Easley’s DJ Spotlight is on Kyle Dowden, as well as the Christian Country Top 40 and the Gospel music Top 100.

Special congratulations to our hard-working advertising and social media guru, Vonda Easley as she enters into marriage with Jack Armstrong, III, on Oct. 21, at Savannah, Tenn. God bless you both in your new life together.

We hope to see all of our artists and SGNScoops family at Creekside in Pigeon Forge, from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. Come see why we say #wearefamily.

Download SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related