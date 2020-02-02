One Day Closer to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations

Written by Staff on February 2, 2020 – 12:26 pm -

The 2020 Diamond Award Nominations open tomorrow, Monday, February 3, on SGNScoops.com. So come join us as we continue to travel down the Road to the Diamond Awards.

Today we look at several more categories, all under the heading of “Sunrise,” which can be awarded to any new or developing full-time artist who has seen major growth in their career, as evidenced in airplay or personal appearances during the past year. Nominees in this category must have released their debut single only two years prior to the eligibility date of January 1, 2020. This award is also a once-in-a-lifetime honor and can be given to any artist in the Southern,

Country or Bluegrass Christian music genres. These categories include the Sunrise Award (any artists), Sunrise Duet of the Year, Trio of the Year, and Quartet of the Year. Some past winners have included: Jessica Horton, Chronicle, Day 3, Justified Quartet, Jordan Family Band, Old Time Preachers Quartet, the Chandlers, Morgan Easter, 11th Hour, and others.

The Diamond Awards also celebrate Christian Country artists with Christian Country Group of the Year and Song of the Year. The nominees must be full-time Christian Country artists. Some past winners have included:

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR: Some winners have been HighRoad, the Freemans, The Isaacs, Jeff and Sheri Easter, the Drummond Family, and Crossfire Gospel Band. And the 2019 winners were Mark209.

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR : The 2016 winner was “One Step Closer”- Arkin Terrell; and the 2019 winner was: “Hide Me Behind The Cross” by Tonja Rose.

Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!

More about Creekside Gospel Music Convention:

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is held annually in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, presenting national and regional gospel music in a family-friendly environment. The last week in October is filled with Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, and midnight prayer, all feature award-winning artists and speakers. The Diamond Awards are a nationally-recognized yearly award show hosted by SGNScoops Magazine and voted on by their readers and fans. For more information please call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

