Only days away: Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018

The 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention is going to be an exciting event with great music, preaching and showcases for all who enjoy good gospel music. Creekside runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Tickets are free but must be reserved at creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com.

The festivities begin with the Creekside Kickoff Concert, presented by SGMRadio and WPIL 91.7. Featuring the Pine Ridge Boys, this year’s event will host all quartets, with the Chordsmen Quartet and Common Bond Quartet.



This evening’s free event begins Sunday, Oct. 28 at 6:00 p.m., at Mill Creek, located at 2772 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., 37863.

On Monday, the day begins with the Second Annual Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase, held on Oct. 29, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., featuring local east Tennessee artists.



Angela Marie of Sevierville, Tenn. is the host for this showcase. The Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge and tickets are free.



This year’s showcase artists will include: Angela Marie, Bishop Curtis Manning, Leonard and Joyce Repass, Faithful Promise, Rescued, The Cokers, and Glory Bound. Be sure to arrive early for a good seat to enjoy the authentic sounds of the Smoky Mountains.

Beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, the free Creekside evening concerts will begin at 5:00 p.m., with Scott Roberts and the Five O’clock Band.

Creekside has announced the addition of special guests to their roster. C.T. Townsend will be preaching at various times throughout the week. This young, vibrant preacher will be ministering from the main stage as well as during the day.

Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff will also be at Creekside all week and will host many of the events.

Dr. Goff has announced that Arthur Rice, lead singer of the Kingdom Heirs, will be honored with a special award on Monday, Oct. 29, during the evening concert. The SGNScoops Jerry Goff Lifetime Achievement Award presentation ceremony will feature stories, songs and people from Arthur Rice’s journey in gospel music. Family and friends are invited to join the Creekside audience as Rice is saluted by Dr. Goff and other gospel music personalities.





Creekside 2018 will feature a great variety of gospel music artists to satisfy every musical taste. Musical guests will include the Jordan Family Band, Mark209, the Williamsons, the Pine Ridge Boys Quartet, Hope’s Journey, Eagles Wings, the Connells, and many other great artists during the week.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, midnight prayer will be happening at 12:00 a.m. in the lobby of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. This event is open to artists and all attendees.

On Tuesday, the daytime showcases begin at 9:00 a.m. Many of the artists appearing in the evening will also be on stage in the morning, giving listeners the opportunity to hear their favorites more than once this week.

In the evening, celebrate the 2018 Diamond Award winners, as the top five nominees find out who has been chosen as the best in each category. The Diamond Awards are known for hosting special guest artists and presenters, along with surprise industry personalities.

This year the Alabama Quartet Convention (ALQC) Road Revival is coming to the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, on Wed., Oct. 31, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The event will be headlined by Barry Rowland and Deliverance and will also showcase other ministries. Admission is free.

Wednesday night, Creekside favorites, the Browders, will be the special guests. Many of your favorites will also perform that evening. Don’t miss the last midnight prayer, occurring in the hotel lobby.

Thursday, Nov. 1 will begin with the daily showcase at 9:00 a.m. The afternoon will feature the Eagle’s Wings No. 1 Party, 3:00 p.m. at the showcase hall.

On Thursday, the Dunaways will be a special part of an evening filled with more great music.

If fans are making plans to travel to Pigeon Forge for the first time, they should take note of this comment by Rick Brock of Mercy Rain: “2017 was my first Creekside appearance. It was at the start of the day and artists and people were just starting to come into the booth and concert area. The gentlemen who was behind the curtain separating the two aisles was playing his guitar and singing a song to pass the time. I started to join singing harmony with him with the curtain still closed. Soon I pulled back the curtain so that we could see each other and introduce ourselves. I had never really got to meet him before this time.

Truthfully, our harmony was sounding really good. We would ask each other, do you know this song or do you know that song? If he did, he would play it on his guitar and we would both start to sing. Later, we had other artists from other nearby booths come over and join in. We were so enjoying ourselves that we failed to notice that several people had stopped by our booth to listen. They were so enjoying that mini impromptu concert where we were just enjoying singing and fellowshipping with one another. That set the tone for me for Creekside and I look forward to this coming year. That is what makes Creekside family – with a little front porch singing.”

Sheila Blackwell says, “Looking back to attending the first year of Creekside (2012) , I was so impressed with everyone involved that I too wanted to help it be an ongoing and successful event. I talked with Rob Patz and the next year I became a volunteer. Every year since, the event has grown. So has the need for volunteers, thus I have coordinated a team to help annually. Blessings abound at this event; groups and people come and go, and the singing gets better and better. It is a blessing to know that people are getting saved during the services. That’s why we do what we do. Hope to see everyone again this year.”

Creekside is offering a VIP bracelet for only $25 for the week. This will provide entry into the preferred seating at each event, includes a Creekside gift bag each night, as well as other select surprise events. VIP bracelet can be ordered by calling Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

Convention headquarters is in the Ramada Inn which is adjacent to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. However, accommodations are disappearing quickly, so those planning to attend should make their reservations now. Call and reserve your hotel room at 360-933-0741.



Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018 tickets can be reserved by visiting creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com. Group accommodation specials may still be available. For more information on tickets, lodging and special VIP tickets, contact Patz at 360-933-0741.





