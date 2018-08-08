Only The Best For Creekside Diamond Awards…

Written by scoopsnews on August 8, 2018 – 2:35 pm -

Jerry Golf & Little Jan Buckner Goff

He is a “sought-after” speaker and conducts three day crusades; plus lectures on PSA . . . a course on “Positive Spiritual Attitude” written by Jerry Goff.

A “Gold Record” winner, presented by Queen City Album & Recording Company.

Received the distinguished “DOVE AWARD” in 1970 for the Best Gospel Album, Graphics & Design.

Has written and recorded many national hit songs . . . some that were #1 nationally are . . . “Please Search The Book Again,” “Tear Stains In The Sand,” “Where We Ever Shall Be,” “Who Do I Know In Heaven,” and more, plus many others that were top ten nationally, such as, “I Am Blessed,” “Guilty,” “Dream About Heaven,” “The Tree God Grew,” “Tears Will Stop,” and the list could go on and on.

JERRY & THE GOFFS were chosen to represent the USA at the WORLD OLYMPICS in Montreal, Canada, 1976.

One of the Founders, and a lifetime member of the Gospel Music Association, (GMA) and served several years as Director.

Jerry has written several hundred songs and musical compositions.

Was honored by the Gospel Music Association and Music Industry with a “ROAST” for thirty years in Gospel Music and Ministry, 1983.

Jerry served on the Inaugural Committee for President Ronald Reagan.

Served as Chaplain for the Senate of the State of Tennessee.

Dr. Goff is on the staff of Christian Life College as professor of Church History & New Testament Documents.

Wrote his first song at age seven, received his first royalty check at age nine.

A quote from THE SINGING News seems to sum it all up in an article about Jerry… it stated, “JERRY GOFF, known affectionately as Mr. Gospel Trumpet, Mr. Personality, and Mr. Enthusiasm, is one of the most versatile and prolific personalities in Gospel Music today. A staunch Christian, a captivating speaker, an artist, an author, composer, and performer… Jerry fits the title of MR. GOSPEL MUSIC to a ‘T’. The list of Jerry’s accomplishments could go on and on. If there ever was a ‘SUPERSTAR’ in Gospel Music, it is JERRY GOFF.”

Little Jan Buckner Goff is an award winning singer/ songwriter. The only southern gospel artist to ever have a song on the gospel charts and country charts. In 2010, Jan was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

We are so honored to have these two gospel music “Superstars” as our host for the 2018 Diamond Awards.

2018 Diamond Awards, Dr Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice, Midnight Prayer, Daytime Showcases, and so much more. C.T. Townsend will be Preaching.