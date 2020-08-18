Written by scoopsnews on August 18, 2020 – 11:01 am -

Open letter from Troy Peach:

Who would have guessed eight months ago, when this year began, what all we would face in 2020? I never dreamed that after more than 20 years of full time touring, that I would be at home for nearly 5 months. God has a way of making us stop and look around to see what is most important. I have been blessed with an amazing family. Katy and my boys, Clayton and Shelton, have always been my greatest supporters.

As life changes, so do seasons, and God has presented a phenomenal opportunity to our family. I have accepted the position as Minister of Music at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN. With this wonderful season of change for our family comes the need for me to transition out of my role with multi-awarding winning group, The Perrys. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on stage with The Perrys for nearly 10 years. I will always be grateful to Tracy and Libbi Stuffle and all The Perry Family for all they’ve poured into my family. I will always carry the ministry of The Perrys with me wherever I go. I believe it has prepared me for the next step that God has called me to take at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Thank you doesn’t seem sufficient, but Katy and I appreciate Libbi more than she’ll ever know, and we will always consider The Perrys family.

I want you all to know that I am not leaving Southern Gospel Music completely. I will still host my radio show, “Southern Nights,” on Singing News Radio and will still be involved in different capacities. I’m not stepping away just taking a step back. You can’t get rid of me that easily!!

