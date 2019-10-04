Pamela Cooper Unthank of AG Publicity and David Dalsky Announce Their Marriage

Written by Staff on October 4, 2019 – 9:28 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Pamela Cooper Unthank, owner of the well-known Public Relations firm, AG Publicity, has announced her recent marriage to David Dalsky. AG Publicity represents many well-known Southern Gospel artists.

David Dalsky, originally from Ohio, lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Formerly the Director of Admissions for Case Western Reserve University School Of Dental Medicine, he retired in July 2011 after 23 years of service. David is a graduate of Kent State University and holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts (Speech and English majors), and a Master of Education (M.Ed).

The simple but beautiful wedding was held at First Baptist Church of East Nashville, where the couple both attend. Their ceremony was presided over by Rev. Morris Tipton, and the bride was given away by her son Brandon. Pamela’s daughter, Candace, served as the Matron-of-Honor, and the groom’s daughter, Dia, stood in as his best woman.

Pamela and David met through their mutual love of music, and their faith in God. As Pamela stated so beautifully, “I’m just incredibly blessed that God knew just the right man to share my forever. I can’t wait to see what this journey brings.”

The couple have planned an elegant honeymoon touring Paris and London. It is their plan to reside together in Nashville after returning from their trip. Pam will continue to stay at the helm of AG Publicity, while David enjoys his retirement and various hobbies and volunteer activities.

