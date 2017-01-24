Written by scoopsnews on January 24, 2017 – 12:25 pm -

We are excited to offer Pat Barker University at Southern Gospel Weekend 2017.

The class will offer instruction on Stage Presence, Vocal Training, Product Placement, and Concert Programming. This is will take place on Friday 3/24th from 2-4 pm (EST).

Artists and guests will be allowed to attend on a first come, first serve basis. Please call 256-310-7892 to reserve your seat today. The fee is $25 per person.

Southern Gospel Weekend will kick off Thursday March 23, 2017 at 5 pm at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

Find More About Southern Gospel Weekend HERE

